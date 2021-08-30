हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Goa

Goa extends COVID-19 curfew again till September 6 as new coronavirus cases surge

The 24-hour curfew was first imposed in Goa on May 9 this year and since then it has been extended regularly.

Goa extends COVID-19 curfew again till September 6 as new coronavirus cases surge

Panaji: The Goa government has once again extended the COVID-19 induced statewide curfew till September 6. A notification to this effect was issued by the Goa government on Sunday.

The 24-hour curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and since then it has been extended regularly.

The Goa government has opened the majority of activities in the tourist state but the areas like casinos are yet to be reopened.

Goa's COVID-19 tally went up by 74 on Sunday to reach 1,73,791, an official had said.

The state had 945 active cases as of Sunday.

