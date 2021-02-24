हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Golf

Tiger Woods car crash: Friends, fellow athletes react to golfing great’s accident

Golfing champion Tiger Woods was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday with severe leg injuries suffered when his car swerved off a road and rolled down a steep hillside. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference hours later.

Tiger Woods car crash: Friends, fellow athletes react to golfing great’s accident
Golfer Tiger Woods has suffered multiple injuries in a car crash. (Photo: Reuters)

Fellow athletes and other notable figures reacted with concern after Tiger Woods, the winner of 15 major golf championships, was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday with multiple leg injuries from a car crash

“Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery,” Jack Nicklaus tweeted. 

“I am sick to my stomach. It hurts to see one of your ... closest friends get in an accident and I just hope he`s alright. Just worried for his kids. I`m sure they are struggling,” golfer Justin Thomas wrote. 

“We are all pulling for you, Tiger. We are so sorry that you and your family are going through this tough time. Everyone hopes and prays for your full and speedy recovery,” PGA Tour golfer Phil Mickelson tweeted. 

“When I saw the condition of his car, for me, I just hoped that he`s OK, that`s the biggest reaction really. Also a little bit of shock because we had something crazy happen in our sports world last year with Kobe (Bryant). I wouldn`t say that dramatic of feelings, but you just hope Tiger is all right,” PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau said in a TV interview. 

“Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery,” NBA legend Magic Johnson tweeted. 

“Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!” Hollywood actress Jada Pinkett-Smith wrote. 

(with Reuters inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GolfTiger Woods
Next
Story

Tiger Woods suffers 'multiple leg injuries' after California car crash, undergoes surgery

Must Watch

PT9M11S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day