Tiger Woods car crash: Friends, fellow athletes react to golfing great’s accident

Fellow athletes and other notable figures reacted with concern after Tiger Woods, the winner of 15 major golf championships, was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday with multiple leg injuries from a car crash.

“Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery,” Jack Nicklaus tweeted.

“I am sick to my stomach. It hurts to see one of your ... closest friends get in an accident and I just hope he`s alright. Just worried for his kids. I`m sure they are struggling,” golfer Justin Thomas wrote.

“We are all pulling for you, Tiger. We are so sorry that you and your family are going through this tough time. Everyone hopes and prays for your full and speedy recovery,” PGA Tour golfer Phil Mickelson tweeted.

“When I saw the condition of his car, for me, I just hoped that he`s OK, that`s the biggest reaction really. Also a little bit of shock because we had something crazy happen in our sports world last year with Kobe (Bryant). I wouldn`t say that dramatic of feelings, but you just hope Tiger is all right,” PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau said in a TV interview.

Praying for TW right now &>— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 23, 2021

“Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery,” NBA legend Magic Johnson tweeted.

“Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!” Hollywood actress Jada Pinkett-Smith wrote.

(with Reuters inputs)