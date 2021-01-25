Great News: EPFO start crediting 8.5 per cent interest, find how to check PF balance here

There was good news in the New Year for the salaried class Indian middle-class as retirement fund body Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced that it has started crediting 8.5 per cent rate of interest on employees' provident fund (EPF) for 2019-20 for more than six crore members. Now account holders can see their updated EPF accounts with credit of 8.5 per cent rate of interest for 2019-20.

According to the EPF website - epfindia.gov.in, in an EPF account, an employee contributes 12 per cent of his or her salary towards the account, and an equal amount is contributed by the employer. EPFO is the nodal body of EPF and allows subscribers to view the EPF passbook online through its website.

EFPO also provides the balance information via missed call facility and SMS service. Here's how you can check EPF account balance ONLINE

1. Log on to epfindia.gov.in

2. Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code

3. Click on the e-Passbook

4. Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page

5. Now open member id

6. Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How to check EPF balance through UMANG App

1. Open the UMANG App

2. Click on EPFO.

3. Click on Employee Centric Services

4. Click on the View Passbook option

5. Feed in your UAN number and password

6. You will get OTP on your registered mobile number

7. Now you can now check your EPF balance

How to check EPF balance through SMS

1. Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call

1. EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.