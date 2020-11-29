EPFO extends deadline for pensioners to submit their life certificate till this date

In a major releif for millions of pensioners, the Centre on Saturday (November 28) extended the deadline for pensioners to submit their life certificate under EPS 1995 till February 28, 2021. According to government officials, the move would benefit 35 lakh pensioners.

“In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of the elderly population to Coronavirus, EPFO has extended the time limit up to 28th February 2021 for submission of Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra-JPP) in respect of the Pensioners drawing pension under EPS 1995 and whose Life certificate is due in any month till February 28, 2021,” the Ministry of Labour & Employment stated in an official release.

Currently, the last date of submission of JPP anytime during the year is November 30, valid for a period of one year from the date of issue.

“Multiple modes for submission of JPPs, including 3.65 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs), branches of Pension Disbursing Banks 1.36 lakh post offices, Postal Network of 1.90 lakh Postmen and Grameen Dak Sevaks under the Department of Post can be availed by pensioners,” the release added.

According to the Centre, during this extended period of time, pension will not be stopped for any person who was unable to submit their JPP in November this year.

What is Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP)/Digital Life Certificate (DLC)?

Pensioners under Employees Pension Scheme-1995 (EPS-95) are required to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP)/Digital Life Certificate (DLC) every year in order to continue drawing pension.

The pensioners can submit their Life Certificate at pension disbursing bank branches or the nearest post offices in addition to the 135 regional offices and 117 district offices of the EPFO. The certificate can also be submitted at a nationwide network of over 3.65 lakh Common Services Centres (CSCs).

It is to be noted that the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) recently launched doorstep DLC service for pensioners to get their document submitted from the comfort of their home or elsewhere.