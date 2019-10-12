BSF seizes five Pakistani fishing boats from Gujarat's Harami Nullah

GANDHINAGAR: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday seized five Pakistani fishing boats from the Harami Nala creek area, close to India-Pakistan border in Gujarat.

The five single-engine fitted boats were seized around 10.45 pm during an operation on Friday from the creek area near Kutch district, the BSF said in a press statement.

Border Security Force, Gujarat: BSF seized 5 Pakistan

fishing boats during a special operation in Harami Nullah area y'day at about 2245 hours. A thorough search operation of the area has been launched&the search operation is still underway. Till now nothing suspicious recovered. pic.twitter.com/vfCS2k1Kso — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2019

Live TV

“A special operation has been launched in the area and a thorough search is still underway. Till now, nothing suspicious has been recovered from the region,” it added.

It may be recalled that the BSF has in past seized several Pakistani fishing boats from the Harami Nullah, which is a sluggish and shallow water channel in the Sir Creek area.