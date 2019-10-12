close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Border Security Force

BSF seizes five Pakistani fishing boats from Gujarat's Harami Nullah

The five single-engine fitted boats were seized around 10.45 pm during an operation on Friday

BSF seizes five Pakistani fishing boats from Gujarat&#039;s Harami Nullah

GANDHINAGAR: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday seized five Pakistani fishing boats from the Harami Nala creek area, close to India-Pakistan border in Gujarat.

The five single-engine fitted boats were seized around 10.45 pm during an operation on Friday from the creek area near Kutch district, the BSF said in a press statement.

Live TV

“A special operation has been launched in the area and a thorough search is still underway. Till now, nothing suspicious has been recovered from the region,” it added.

It may be recalled that the BSF has in past seized several Pakistani fishing boats from the Harami Nullah, which is a sluggish and shallow water channel in the Sir Creek area.

Tags:
Border Security ForcePakistani fishing boatsGujaratHarami Nullah
Next
Story

Ahmedabad court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

Must Watch

PT4M46S

Watch Top 25 News of Modi-Xi Summit