Vijay Rupani

Copying Gujarat’s initiatives and selling them as your ideas: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly copying state government’s initiatives and selling them as his ideas.

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for allegedly copying state government’s initiatives and selling them as his ideas.

The Congress Wayanad MP had earlier praised the efforts of the Himachal Pradesh government in conducting a survey to select 'one district, one product' and claimed that "he had suggested this sometime back".

Responding to his tweet, the Gujarat CM tweeted, "Rahul ji, copying Gujarat’s initiatives and selling them as your ideas does not show your smartness. I don’t expect you to know details of anything, but your script-writers should know better!"

Further taking a dig at the Gandhi scion, Rupani said, "How about a ‘One defeat, One reinvention’ policy for you?"

 

 

 

Along with his tweet, the Gujarat BJP leader also attached a screenshot of state’s former CM Anandiben Patel's tweet in which she had announced a similar concept of 'One village, one product' initiative way back in 2016.

In her old tweet, Anandiben Patel had said that the concept of 'one district, one product' will be implemented on a pilot basis to preserve languishing craft through focussed approach and support. 

UP CM Yogi Aditynatah too took a potshot at Congress leader and said that it seems the latter had lost his memory.

 

In his previous tweet, Rahul Gandhi had tagged a report that stated the Himachal industries department is conducting a baseline survey in all districts to select 'one district, one product' for centrally-sponsored Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme.

He said that it was a ‘’good concept’’ and he had suggested it some time back. 

He had also asserted that the implementation of 'one district, one product' will need a complete change of mindset.

Vijay RupaniRahul GandhiTwitterGujaratone districtone product
