An earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale hit Gujarat on Saturday afternoon. The jolts were experienced in several areas including Junagadh.

According to the Institute of Seismological Research (SR) Gujarat, the tremors were felt at 3.36 pm around 44 km from Mangrol in Saurashtra.

The earthquake was at a depth of 18.9 km. There has been no reports of any injuries, casualties or damages to properties.