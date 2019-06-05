close

Earthquake strikes several parts of Gujarat, tremors felt in Ahmedabad, Banaskantha

Ahmedabad: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck several parts of Gujarat on Wednesday night. The tremors were felt in Ahmedabad, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Aravalli and Ambaji. 

As per the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), the quake originated struck Palanpur in Gujarat's Banaskantha at 10:31 pm on Wednesday. It had a latitude of 24.300 N, a longitude of 72.711 E and depth of 3.1-Km.

Several persons took to social media to report about the earthquake. 

On January 26, 2011, the state witnessed it's worst earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Moment magnitude scale. The quake was felt across much of the Indian subcontinent, and official government figures cited 13,800 fatalities and 166,000 injuries.

DNA: Centre's mega Economic Survey to cover street vendors, small stalls owners for the first time