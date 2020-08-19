Gujarat ATS arrests sharpshooter allegedly sent by Chhota Shakeel to kill BJP leader Gordhan Zadafia

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested a sharpshooter who was allegedly sent to Ahmedabad by gangster Chhota Shakeel to kill BJP leader Gordhan Zadafia, said Gujarat Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Wednesday. Jadeja added that information was received that two sharpshooters will come to attack Gujarat BJP leader. A search is underway for the accomplice of the accused.

The shooter was staying in a hotel on Relief Road in Ahmedabad and fired one round at the ATS team during the late Tuesday night operation following which he was nabbed. "Based on a tip-off that Chhota Shakeel has sent a sharpshooter to kill a BJP leader, our team raided the hotel late last night. The accused fired one round at us when we tried to catch him. Luckily, no one was hurt," according to a statement.

Jadeja said he has asked the state director general of police to beef up Zadafia's security. The accused has been identified as Irfan Shaikh, 23, a resident of Chembur in Mumbai, an ATS officer said.

"The ATS found Zadafia's information in the mobile phone of the arrested person. A video of the state BJP headquarters 'Kamalam' was also found in it," Jadeja said.

Shaikh, who landed here on August 18 morning, was staying in a hotel on Relief Road in Ahmedabad. He fired one round at the ATS team during the late-night operation following which he was nabbed, a senior ATS official said, adding that two pistols were recovered from his possession.

After checking in the hotel on Tuesday morning, Shaikh first went to Gandhinagar to conduct a recce of the state BJP headquarters, another official said. "He came back to the hotel after making a video of the BJP office from outside. He was waiting for his accomplice when we raided his room. We have learnt that the accused was in contact with his handler, whose location is unknown," the official added.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Gir Somnath district, Zadafia said he was informed in the morning that a man was sent to kill him.

"Pradeepsinh informed me in the morning that a sharpshooter has been caught before he could harm me. Such attempts were made in the past too. I am not worried because the state government is taking necessary steps for my security," said Zadafia, who was Gujarat's Minister of State for Home during the 2002 Godhra riots. He is currently on a four-day tour of the Saurashtra region with state BJP chief C R Paatil.