Gujarat rains: High alert issued after Narmada River swells due to incessant rains

AHMEDABAD: Nearly 187 talukas recorded heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours across Gujarat on Wednesday.

Panchmahal's Halol recorded over six inches while Mehsana's Vijapur received more than four and a half inches of rain. Several places in Chhota Udepur district received an inch of rain, while Kavant village recorded six inches of rainfall.

An alert was issued across 20 villages of Bharuch, Ankleshwar and Jhagadia after Narmada River's water level swelled to 27.50 feet near the Golden Bridge, which connects Ankleshwar to Bharuch. The rise in levels was due to continuous release of water from Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Local administration is on high alert. Fishermen have been advised not to go fishing. Several slums in and around Bharuch and fields around Narmada river are completely flooded

At least seven persons were electrocuted while carrying an idol of Ganesha in Bharuch. Two others injured in the incident have been hospitalised.

Meanwhile, heavy rains will continue in several parts of Gujarat including the Saurashtra, Kutch, Chhota Udepur and Panchmahal regions on Wednesday. Ahmedabad and Vadodara will also receive heavy rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainy days in the state till Thursday, August 29.

Strong winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph are very likely to prevail over the southwest Arabian Sea off Somalia coast, the westcentral Arabian Sea and the central Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

Torrential rains and flash floods have inundated the state of Gujarat since June this year. While the situation is improving, heavy rains have continued lashing the state. So far, at least 98 persons have died due to floods and torrential rains in Gujarat.

Heavy and widespread rains will continue in the state until the second week of September.