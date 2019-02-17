Pulwama attack: Clash during candlelight protest march in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: A clash broke out between members of two communities on Saturday when a candlelight protest march against the Pulwama terror attack was underway in Shahpur locality in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Panna Momaya said tear gas shells had to be fired to bring the situation under control.

"A candlelight march was passing through a communally sensitive locality in Shahpur area when a clash broke out between members of two communities," the official said.

"Primarily, it appears some misunderstanding about stones being pelted by members of a procession passing from the same locality led to the clash. We are still investigating what started the clash," she said.

The DCP said there was no clear picture at the moment of people injured or property damaged though she added that the situation had been brought under control.