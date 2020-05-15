हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

Supreme Court stays Gujarat HC order setting aside BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama's victory in 2017 election

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order by the Gujarat High Court, setting aside the election of BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

Supreme Court stays Gujarat HC order setting aside BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama&#039;s victory in 2017 election

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order by the Gujarat High Court, setting aside the election of BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

A top court bench, headed by Justice MM Shantanagouder, also issued a notice to the Election Commission and the rival Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod on the appeal filed by Chudasama against the High Court order of May 12.

Senior advocates Harish Salve and NK Kaul represented Chudasama while the rival Congress candidate was represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

Chudasama had won from Dholka assembly constituency in the election held on December 14, 2017.

The Gujarat High Court had on Tuesday (May 12) scrapped his victory in the 2017 state assembly election from Dholka constituency on grounds of malpractice and manipulation. Justice Paresh Upadhyay canceled Chudasama's election in an order passed on a petition filed by Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod, challenging the BJP leader's victory from Dholka by a margin of 327 votes in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls.

In his election petition, Rathod alleged that Chudasama indulged in corrupt practice and breach of many of the mandatory instructions of the Election Commission, at various stages of the election process, more particularly at the time of counting of votes.

Chudasama currently holds charge of the education, law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs, and some other departments in the Vijay Rupani government in Gujarat.

Tags:
Bhupendrasinh ChudasamaSupreme CourtGujaratBJP
Next
Story

Migrant workers gather at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad, want govt to send them home
  • 81,970Confirmed
  • 2,649Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4469890Confirmed
  • 300144Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M34S

Indian Army mulls to recruit civilians for 3-year 'Tour of Duty'