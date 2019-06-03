Women safe under BJP rule? NCP leader asks PM Modi after she was kicked by BJP MLA in Gujarat

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Naroda MLA Balram Thawani is facing trouble after he was caught on camera kicking NCP leader Nitu Tejwani when she went to his office to meet him over a local issue. The incident took place in Gujarat's Naroda on Sunday. Nitu has registered a complaint against the MLA.

Recalling what happened during her meeting, the NCP leader from Naroda told news agency ANI: "I had gone to meet BJP MLA Balram Thawani over a local issue but even before hearing me he slapped me, when I fell down he started to kick me. His people also beat up my husband. I ask Modi ji, how are women safe under the BJP rule?"

#WATCH BJP's Naroda MLA Balram Thawani kicks NCP leader (Kuber Nagar Ward) Nitu Tejwani when she went to his office to meet him over a local issue yesterday. Nitu Tejwani has registered a complaint against the MLA. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/dNH2Fgo5Vw — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019

On the back foot after the incident, Thawani said that he was ready to apologise to the woman. "I got swayed by emotions, I accept the mistake, it was not intentional. I have been in politics for last 22 years, such thing has never happened before. I will say sorry to her," he said.

He also said that 40-50 women and 20-25 men gathered at his place on Sunday. He added that he offered them tea and snacks and discussed the problems that they raised over water issue. "I told them to come to my office on Monday and assured them of help as my office is closed on Sunday. The conversation went on for about 20-25 minutes. When the two men standing next to me were trying to show muscle power, I told them that we should not be fighting and should instead look to find a solution," he said.

However, he claimed that the men punched him and pushed him out of the office after which he fell to the ground. "I was trying to push people in self-defence. I agree that I mistakenly kicked the woman which has been caught on camera and is being shown on TV," he added.

He alleged that the same people tried to get into a scuffle with his brother a few days back. "The woman is in NCP and her husband is also associated with Sindhu Sena and NCP. Four days ago, they had fought with my brother. They had illegal water connections which were discontinued so to take revenge, they had planned the entire incident," he claimed.