Gurugram

One more arrested in mob attack on family in Gurugram

Police on Monday arrested one more person in connection with the attack on a family by a mob in Gurugram's Bhondsi. Three people have been arrested in the case so far.

ANI photo

Gurugram: Police on Monday arrested one more person in connection with the attack on a family by a mob in Gurugram's Bhondsi. Three people have been arrested in the case so far.

The incident took place while the entire nation was celebrating Holi on March 21. Members of the family were beaten up and their residence was vandalised

Children from the family were playing cricket when a few men threatened them asking not to play in that area and attacked them.

"We were making food for some guests when suddenly they entered our home. They beat me up with sticks when I tried to stop them. I asked them what has happened," a family member, Samira, had told ANI.

"They went upstairs, broke windows, doors and thrashed them brutally," she had added.

