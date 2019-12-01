हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gita lessons will be introduced in Haryana school curriculum: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that lessons from holy scripture Bhagwad Gita will be introduced in the academic curriculum in the state to teach good values to the students.

Gita lessons will be introduced in Haryana school curriculum: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that lessons from holy scripture Bhagwad Gita will be introduced in the academic curriculum in the state to teach good values to the students.

"We are of the opinion that shlokas from Gita should be included in the school syllabus. We have said this before as well. We will add some shlokas of Gita as a summary in the curriculum so that children learn good values," CM Khattar told reporters.

The Chief Minister said that Gita is the "essence of life" and is not connected to any religion.

Earlier today, Khattar arrived in the national capital to attend a 'Gita Mahotsav Programme` here.

The occasion commemorating the sacred scripture containing the invaluable advice of Lord Krishna that he proffered to Arjuna, is observed on the 11th day of the Shukla Paksha of Margashirsh month, which usually falls in November or December. 

Bhagwad GitaHaryanaHaryana school curriculumManohar Lal Khattar
Can we allow people to kill others: Supreme Court reprimands Punjab, Haryana on stubble burning

