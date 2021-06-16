Sputnik V COVID vaccine trials to begin in Haryana's Gurugram soon

Gurugram: The Gurugram health department will start trials of Russia`s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine within 2-3 days at a private hospital. After the trial, Sputnik V will be officially launched by the Haryana government, a senior official of the district health department said.

With this initiative, the Gurugram district will be among the first ones in Haryana, where the Russian-made vaccine trial will begin. A senior health official requesting anonymity said that the Sputnik V vaccine first trial will be conducted on at least 400 staffers of a private hospital.

"Sputnik V will be made available in Gurugram through the state government. However, the supply chain and mechanism of vaccination will be followed accordingly. The vaccine trial will be first conducted in Gurugram," he said.

The official further said a training session for the health workers related to Sputnik V vaccination and its uploading process on the CoWin app has already been completed. Sputnik V vaccine option is also available on CoWin app.

"It was the biggest achievement of the Gurugram district to become first to administer half of its population. This could be possible because of an organised vaccination drive conducted in Gurugram. The district health department had also vaccinated Gurugram residents along with several people of Delhi and NCR. Such vaccine drives will continue in the future as well," Dr MP Singh, district immunization officer.

Apart from this, Haryana Health Minister, Anil Vij on Tuesday said that a survey done by the Government of India has ranked Gurugram first among the 24 major urban cities in the country where 49.3 per cent of its population has been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, around 8,84,461 people in Gurugram have been administered corona vaccines till Tuesday.

