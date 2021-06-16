हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akhilesh Yadav

Will take vaccine last: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav appeals to CM Yogi for all of UP to be vaccinated by Diwali

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that he will take the COVID-19 vaccine only after all the people in the state are vaccinated, he made an appeal to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to vaccinate all citizens by Diwali. 

Will take vaccine last: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav appeals to CM Yogi for all of UP to be vaccinated by Diwali
File photo

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that he will take the COVID-19 vaccine only after all the people in the state are vaccinated, he made an appeal to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to vaccinate all citizens by Diwali. 

On June 16, Yadav said, "I will be the last person to get the vaccine, when the whole of UP gets the vaccine, I will get it done but my people should get the vaccine."

In a press conference in the state capital the former chief minister spoke a host of topic including the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple land scam and the party's aspirations for the 2022 state assembly elections.

Akhilesh Yadav demanded a thorough probe in the alleged scam for Ram Temple land, saying, "People from all over the country have donated, the allegations should be investigated... In Ayodhya, a land worth Rs 2 crores is bought for Rs 18 crores, but the administration is not giving land compensation to Ayodhya farmers at circle rate," he said.

He also hinted at forming an alliance with his uncle Shivpal Yadav and said his party will not field its candidate on the latter’s seat in Jaswantnagar.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government informed that it will be launching its cluster approach strategy to ensure that maximum persons in the target age group are covered. The purpose is to go in phases and saturate the selected area to ensure that no one is missed out.

