7 Tips to lose weight effectively in addition to diet and exercise in 2023

Weight loss tips: Your body weight is affected by a number of variables, such as your nutrition, way of life, stress levels, medical issues, etc. Additionally, characteristics like age, gender, and others determine your ideal body weight. Even though it may seem very difficult to lose weight, using the proper strategies can help you.

The healthiest way to lose weight involves balancing a range of factors such as modified dietary habits, physical activity, lifestyle changes, stress reduction methods, etc. Keeping a healthy body weight has various benefits. This article focuses on a variety of tips to help you in your weight loss goals.

TIP 1: Eat slowly

Learn to make mindful meal choices, taste every bite before swallowing it, and chew each bite properly. In addition to allowing us to enjoy our food more, eating slowly also improves our hunger cues.

TIP 2: Increase your protein intake

Consuming protein can make you feel more full and less hungry. It is an efficient and practical way to lose weight quickly and helps you lower your overall calorie consumption. Fish, Greek yoghurt, lentils, and almonds are a few foods high in protein.

TIP 3: Drink more water

Drink water instead of sweet, carbonated drinks. You can minimise your calorie intake and lose weight by drinking water 30 minutes before a meal.

TIP 4: Sleep well

You can reduce weight significantly by developing good sleeping habits. Leptin and ghrelin are two hormones that are linked to sleep deprivation. These hormones enhance the desire for junk food and help people gain weight. Getting enough sleep also helps to ward off chronic diseases like diabetes.

TIP 5: Don’t skip any meals

Staying alive is our body's main objective. When our bodies are deprived of the calories that are their source of life energy, they will act in order to survive. The meals that are higher in energy density are familiar to our bodies, and we will crave them more. Respect your hunger and don't let your body believe it is starving.

TIP 6: Stay hydrated throughout

Two glasses of water before a meal helped people lose more weight than those who didn't, and they managed to keep it off. This simple trick has two benefits. You may eat more as a result of thirst, which might pass as hungry. Additionally, water makes you feel fuller so you eat less at meals.

TIP 7: Don't forget to hit the weights

Make sure to lift weights twice or three times every week. Your muscle mass can be increased by using moderate to heavy weights, three or four sets of 10 to 15 reps using weights that are challenging for you. The likelihood that the food you eat will be used as fuel rather than stored as fat increases with the amount of muscle in your body.

The appropriate kind of nutrition should be added to physical exercise as a supportive factor. You can lose extra body fat by following the right diet and in consultation with a professional dietician or nutritionist.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)