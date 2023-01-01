Happy healthy New year: Try these 5 healthy diets for weight loss

Healthy diet: Although losing weight is not an easy process, it can be made a little easier if you know what to do and how to do it. It might be difficult to decide which diet to follow because so many of them promise rapid and dramatic weight loss. We must realise that every sort of diet is unique and will work best on individual body types. A diet for losing weight that worked for your friend might not be the right one for you.

Deciding to start a new diet is fundamental. You'll change your eating patterns, add new things, and maybe get rid of some old ones. However, if losing weight is your objective, you want to start with the finest diet for weight loss. We have 5 top and solid diets which have proved to be useful and offer good results.

Mediterranean diet

In Portugal, Mediterranean-style diets contain plenty of beans, fruit, leafy greens, whole grains, and healthy fats like avocados, olive oil, almonds, and fish at least twice a week. They also include a daily glass of red wine. Cheese can be consumed in moderation, but red meat should only be eaten once or twice each week.

If you keep your calorie consumption at 1,500 or less per day, it can also result in weight loss.

DASH diet

Although some guides have adopted the low-sodium Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) Diet as the foundation for a weight-loss diet, it was created to assist people in controlling their blood pressure without the use of medications. DASH prioritises fresh produce, whole grains, and low-fat or nonfat dairy, and it restricts dietary cholesterol and saturated fat.

This diet can undoubtedly enhance your health, and if you limit calories while adhering to the heart-healthy DASH guidelines, you can reduce your blood pressure and lose weight.

Vegan diet

Vegans avoid all animal products, including dairy, eggs, and honey, going beyond the usual vegetarian diet. Many people chose this way of life for ethical or environmental reasons, but some also use it to lose weight.

Intermittent fasting

The intermittent fasting diet can be implemented in a few different ways: Some people limit their eating to an 8-hour window each day, while others allow themselves to eat anything they want five days a week and follow a very low-calorie diet (often around 500 calories) on the other two. Consider fasting for 16 hours in between eating as much as you like between 8 and 4 o'clock in the morning.

You can lose the additional weight by consuming fewer calories overall.

Volumetrics diet

The approach here is straightforward: Eat a lot of the foods that are highest in nutrition and lowest in calories. People who eat their meals include as many of the lower-density foods as possible. Foods are categorised into four groups, from least energy-dense (fruits, non-starchy vegetables, broth-based soups) to most energy-dense (crackers, cookies, chocolate, nuts, and butter).

There is no complicated maths involved here; the fewer calories you consume, the more weight you will lose.

Before opting for any diet consult your healthcare professional or a dietician/ nutritionist.

