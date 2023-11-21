Are THESE 'Healthy Foods' Making You Gain Weight? A Complete Guide To Eating Right - Expert Speaks

If you are watching your weight and looking to lose flab, you must have been told time and again to "eat healthy". And definitely, it's important because a balanced diet is essential for our health and important for maintaining our body mass index (BMI), which is a key indicator of our health. However, there are some "healthy" foods that might be doing you more good than bad. Read on to know more.

Dr Hansaji Yogendra, Director of The Yoga Institute, one of the oldest institutes in the world, shares, "A balanced diet gives our bodies the right nutrients and prevents illnesses. In different cultures eating ‘healthy foods’ or natural and whole foods has been considered important for general good health. People in the past ate what was available locally, considering their culture and personal needs."

What Are Healthy Foods?

Hansaji Yogendra says that when we talk about ‘healthy foods’, we mean those that are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fibre, and energy. "These foods include fruits, vegetables, proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. They not only help keep our bodies in good shape but also work to prevent diseases. Healthy foods also help us think clearly, stay balanced, and keep our energy up, creating a strong connection between our physical and spiritual well-being," she adds.

Weight Management With Right Foods

Interestingly, while they may be loaded with health benefits, when it comes to the effect of these so-called healthy foods on our body weight, they can vary, shares the yoga expert. "Vegetables and fruits are full of nutrients and are low in calories. This makes them great for helping with weight management because they fill us up without giving us too many calories. Many healthy foods, especially those that come from plants, are also high in fibre. Fibre makes us feel full, so we might eat fewer calories, helping us control our weight," says Yogendra.

When we include healthy foods in our meals, we also learn to eat with mindfulness. "This means paying attention to the flavours, textures, and nutrients in our food. It helps us slow down, enjoy each bite, and recognise when we're full. This mindful way of eating helps us control our portions and build a healthier relationship with food," says Yogendra.

Which 'Healthy Foods' Lead To Weight Gain?

However, some foods that seem healthy might actually make us gain weight if we're not careful. "For example, eating too many nuts, which are high in calories, or having a lot of natural sweeteners like honey and dried fruits might give us more calories than we need, leading to weight gain over time. That's why it's important to balance our diet, control our portions, and choose foods that are less processed," Yogendra advises.

Weight Management And Healthy Choices: Simple And Effective Tips

Hansaji Yogendra shares the following key tips:

- Pick fresh, whole foods like vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. They are generally low in calories.

- Be careful with foods labelled 'low-fat,' 'natural,' or 'organic.' Sometimes, these labels don't mean the food is actually healthy.

- Instead of focusing on one superfood, try to eat a mix of different nutritious foods. This way, you get all the vitamins and minerals your body needs.

"By following these tips, we can make healthy eating a part of our everyday lives and manage our weight wisely. Maintain a balance of nutrients in your diet, and make an effort to follow other healthy lifestyle choices to keep both your body and mind in good health," Yogendra signs off.