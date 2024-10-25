Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome: How A Day In Salon Can Turn Fatal, How To Prevent It

Getting that perfect hair wash in a salon following a massage or before a haircut is what many people look forward to. but it's essential to note a simple day of pampering can pose a severe health threat as extending your neck at the wrong angle can even lead to a stroke-like situation. Therefore, it's not just head wash but any beauty procedure that requires neck extensions, needs to be done with care. Dr Amit Kulkarni, Senior Consultant & Lead - Neurology & Stroke, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, shares his insights.



Q. What Is Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome?

Dr Amit Kulkarni (AK): Beauty parlour stroke syndrome, also known as a hairdresser-related ischemic cerebrovascular event (HICE) or vertebral-basilar ischemia (VBI). This is due to the compression dissection or tear of vertebral arteries in the neck, which can cut off or reduce blood flow to the brain leading to paralysis or stroke.



Q. Why Does It Happen?



AK: Tilting the head back during hair washing stretches the neck, which can compress or rupture the blood vessels in the neck and lead to a clot that moves to the brain. Conditions like atherosclerosis - thickening or hardening of the arteries caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining of an artery are to be blamed. This plaque around the artery can be developed by various factors such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol levels, obesity, poor exercise, and consumption of fatty food. As the soft plaque buildup happens, the plaque can rupture leading to blockage of the artery resulting in reduced oxygen supply to the brain.

It is just not hair washing; it can occur due to any procedure that requires neck extensions during specific beauty treatments as well as massages and other chiropractic manipulations. Other than the neck manipulations, it can rarely occur during the sudden pouring of cold water over the head.



Q. How To Prevent It?

The most important point you should remember is the position. Beauty professionals should check if the customer's neck is naturally aligned and comfortably placed while doing the procedure and avoid sudden neck extension. Also, clients should ask if they are feeling any kind of extra extension and strain on their neck. Don't incline too much in the washbasins. If uncomfortable, ask experts to give support to the neck.

Beauty professionals should be educated and trained well about neck anatomy since the neck is a crucial part of our body since almost all-important blood vessels & nerves pass through the neck. People should have regular health checkups Maintain healthy diets and exercise. And, always use lukewarm water on the head and neck instead of cold water.