Brain health: 11 Top foods to keep kids brain sharp and boost memory

Brain foods: We hope to keep our kids healthy and active so that they can focus more on their studies and have minimum sick days from school and play. A healthy and active brain aids in keeping your child's brain sharp and focused. As much as adults need nutrition, children need twice the nourishment for a healthy and active brain.

It is no help to suddenly feed your keep almonds just before or during exam time, so let's start early. Here are 11 superfoods for kids to boost memory and energize the brain.

1. Eggs

Start consuming more eggs. The yolk also has a substantial chunk of choline, which aids in the development of memory. Additionally, eggs are quite customizable and can be used in a variety of dishes, including omelettes, burritos, sandwiches, and more.

2. Dark chocolate

Cocoa is one of the foods with the highest concentrations of flavonoid antioxidants, such as epicatechin and catechin. The flavonoids in dark chocolate increase blood flow to the brain and improve visual processing.

3. Walnuts

Nutrient-rich walnuts are readily available. They are rich in copper, magnesium, and vitamin E. Nuts like walnuts contain a lot of antioxidants when the skin is left on and help boost your kid's memory in the long run.

4. Spinach

As basic as this may sound, green vegetables are beneficial and healthy for an active brain. Even though it could be challenging to get your kid to eat leafy greens, research shows that these nutrient-rich vegetables are essential for kids' brain development.

You can add smoothies made in combination with these green leafy vegetables like spinach.

5. Curd

Yoghurt or curd contains iodine, a vitamin needed for rapid cognitive functions, thus serving it to your child for breakfast or as a protein-rich snack may benefit their brain health.

6. Oranges

Oranges are a common citrus fruit and a favourite among kids. Just two of the many flavonoids present in oranges are hesperidin and narirutin- which may help to boost blood flow to the brain and neural activity, which may boost brain function.

7. Fish

Fish is a good source of vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, which protect the brain from memory loss and other cognitive declines. Children's ability to focus will improve as we can get more omega-3 fatty acids into their brains.

Although this might be a selective choice since a lot of kids may not prefer eating non-vegetarian food so parents can replace this with seeds like flaxseeds or chia seeds.

8. Pumpkin seeds

These tiny seeds function in your body like a magic ingredient. An extremely rich whole food source of omega-3 fatty acids is pumpkin seeds. You can easily extract these seeds from pumpkins before making a pumpkin dish for dinner.

9. Turmeric

The main ingredient in turmeric that works its magic is curcumin, which has both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These two characteristics also lessen whatever long-term harm the brain may have already suffered and helps boost healthy brain health.

10. Amla

Amla often called the Indian Gooseberry, is known for its numerous health benefits, including enhancing eyesight and immunity. Antioxidants found in amla aid in the brain's battle against dangerous free radicals and promote healthy brain cells.

11. Apples

This iron-rich fruit helps in the generation of acetylcholine which promotes the growth of healthy brian cells in addition the antioxidants help reverse any damage done to the brain previously.

(Discliamer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advise. Zee News does not confirm this.)