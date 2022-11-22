Improve brain power: These omega-3-rich foods can boost brain function and memory

Improve brain power: Given that the brain consumes about 20% of the body's calories, it requires a lot of healthy nourishment to keep cognitive alertness throughout the day. Certain nutrients are also necessary for the health of the brain. For example, antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids reduce cellular stress and inflammation, which are connected to brain ageing and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's disease. These nutrients also aid in the development and repair of brain cells.

Some of the foods contain substances, such as healthy fatty acids, that can help strengthen the structure of brain cells called neurons. Research shows that omega-3 fatty acids can help fight mood-related disorders like depression. Here are the best omega-3 foods you can add to your diet today, keep reading.

1. Chia seeds

One of the most popular sources of omega-3 is chia seeds. They are an excellent source of phosphorus, manganese, and calcium. They contain a huge amount of omega-3 fatty acids. Add chia seeds to your smoothie the next time you make it to make it healthier.

2. Eggs

You ought to eat eggs every day because they are a nutrient-dense source of protein, vitamins, choline, an agent that fights fat, and omega-3 fatty acids. The hens which produce these eggs are fed a diet supplemented with an omega-3 source, mainly flaxseeds.

3. Flaxseeds

These tiny brown seeds function in your body like a magic ingredient. An extremely rich whole food source of omega-3 fatty acids is flaxseeds.

4. Salmon

One of the foods highest in Omega-3 nutritional content is salmon. It is rich in protein, potassium, magnesium, selenium, and B-5 vitamins in addition to omega-3 fatty acids.

5. Walnuts

Nutrient-dense walnuts are readily available. They are rich in copper, magnesium, and vitamin E. Nuts like walnuts contain a lot of antioxidants when the skin is left on.

6. Soyabean

Fibre, plant protein, and other minerals including vitamin K, folate, magnesium, and potassium are all found in large quantities in soybeans. Additionally, they are high in omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids.

7. Cauliflower

Cauliflower, a fantastic source of omega-3 fatty acids, is also a good source of potassium, niacin, and magnesium.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advise. Zee News does not confirm this.)