Dos and don'ts for winter: Easy ways to survive the cold wave in India

Cold wave in India: As a cold wave continues in Delhi, the Aya Nagar weather observatory in South Delhi recorded a low temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius early on Friday. A minimum temperature of 4 degrees, three degrees below average, was recorded on Friday at the Safdarjung weather station, which provides representative data for the city.

When the minimum temperature is 4 degrees Celsius or lower, cold wave conditions are recorded.

Minimum Temp., Departure and Tendency over the plains of northwest India & adjoining Central and east India Dated 07.01.2023 pic.twitter.com/92pmXfJxr6 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 7, 2023

According to the IMD, dense to very dense fog conditions over many parts of Punjab and Haryana & Chandigarh during the next 24 hours and decrease in intensity & distribution thereafter. This is because of the current light wind and high moisture in the lower troposphere. The air quality in Delhi is still rated as "extremely poor."

So let's follow the dos and don'ts for cold wave, issued by the India Meteorological Department:

DO'S

1. Ensure that you have enough layers of clothing for the winter. Donate used winter clothing to those in need.

2. Have supplies on hand in case of emergencies.

3. To avoid being exposed to the chilly wind during the cold wave outside, spend as much time indoors as you can.

4. Remain dry. If at all possible, change into dry clothing right after to avoid losing body heat.

5. Choose mittens over gloves since they are made of wool, which will keep you warmer and better insulated from the cold.

6. To stay warm, regularly drink warm liquids like herbal tea or coffee or warm water.

7. Look after the young and the elderly by taking care of their personal or medical needs.

8. Keep warm water on hand for daily tasks because, in some areas, the water in the pipes may be chilly or even frozen.

9. Be aware of frostbite symptoms including numbness, white or pale fingers, toes, ear lobes, and the tip of the nose.

10. Warm, not hot, water should be used to treat any frostbite-affected areas.

In the event of hypothermia

1. Put the person in a warm room and have them change their clothes.

2. Dry layers of blankets, clothing, towels, or sheets, and warm the person's body by making skin to skin contact.

3. Give hot beverages to assist raise body temperature. Give no alcohol.

4. Seek medical help if the situation gets worse.

DON'TS

1. Avoid drinking alcohol. It lowers the temperature of your body.

2. Avoid massaging the area that has been frostbitten. More harm could result from this.

3. Pay attention to shivering. It is a critical first indication that the body is losing heat and a cue to head back inside as soon as possible.

