Dr Amit Mane explains the co-relation between workplace and heart health

Workplace stress invites a host of ailments, heart issues being the most prominent among them. Workplace stress is tied to poor health habits, like unhealthy eating habits, a sedentary lifestyle and lower consumption of fruits and vegetables, which could indirectly invite heart disease. Hence, you should make sure to opt for healthy lifestyle modifications to improve your heart health.

Healthy Lunch and snacks options

Employee

According to experts, to keep heart disease away, you should eat fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts, fish, and poultry. Cut down on red and processed meats, refined carbohydrates, sugar-laden foods and beverages, sodium, and foods which contain trans fats. Ideally, it should include leafy green salads, seasonal fruits, paneer/soya/grilled chicken, or fish along with walnuts, almonds, and flax seeds for snacks.

Employer

Replacing fatty snacks in the vending machine with fruits, almonds, and other hearty healthy options. When catering food for special employee events, avoid ordering fried foods, sweets, and salty snacks. Concentrate on supplying your employees with more fruits and vegetables and less sodium, saturated fat and trans fat.

Staying active

Employee

At your workplace, you are glued to your chair for 9 hours or more. According to studies, people who spend more time each day watching television, sitting, or riding in cars have a greater chance of dying early than people who exercise and are physically active. Staying physically active can improve your cholesterol levels, manage your blood pressure, maintain normal blood glucose levels, and can help you slow down the damage to the arteries of the heart.

Employer

Employers should encourage employees to get more active during the workday. Encourage walking meetings and walking clubs. Reward employees for their participation. Create challenges to see who can walk the most steps in a day. Create an office space that encourages physical activity like standing desks, exercise balls or an onsite gym. Also be sure to promote regular exercise outside of the office as well, such as giving employees discounted gym memberships or fitness class coupons.

Creating a healthy work environment

Employee

Having a healthy interpersonal relationship with your colleagues goes a long way in creating a good work environment. Make sure you are able to share and discuss your work issues with them. Also, picking up a few skills like intelligent time management and judicious delegation will help.

Employer

Taking a holistic approach to wellness. Your wellness program should cover mental and emotional health, which includes stress management. Provide resources and education for your employees about how to deal with workplace stressors. Offer yoga or meditation classes to help employees relax and de-stress.

