Dr Nitin Chauhan explains Risk factors of heart disease

Risk factors of heart disease

There are risk factors for heart disease that you have control over and others that you don’t.

Uncontrollable risk factors for heart disease include:

Being male

Older age

Family history of heart disease

Being postmenopausal

Race (African American, Native American, and Mexican American people are more likely to have heart disease)

Heart disease risk factors that you can control revolve around lifestyle. These include:

Smoking

Unhealthy cholesterol numbers

Uncontrolled high blood pressure

Physical inactivity

Obesity

Uncontrolled diabetes

Uncontrolled stress, depression, and anger

Poor diet

Alcohol use

How Can You Lower Your Heart Disease Risk?

Here are some ways you can change lifestyle factors to reduce your risk of heart disease:

Quit smoking. Smoking is the most preventable risk factor. Smokers have more than twice the risk of heart attack as nonsmokers and are much more likely to die from them. If you smoke, quit. Better yet, don’t start smoking in the first place.

Improve cholesterol levels. Your risk for heart disease increases with unhealthy cholesterol numbers. The right levels can vary somewhat depending on your age, sex, overall health, and family health history. In general, though, your levels should be as follows:

Total cholesterol: less than 200 mg/dL

“Good,” or HDL, cholesterol: 60 mg/dL or greater

“Bad,” or LDL, cholesterol: less than 100 mg/dL

Triglycerides: less than 150 mg/d

Control blood pressure. It is the most common risk factor for heart disease. Nearly 1 in 3 adults have systolic blood pressure (the upper number) over 130, and/or diastolic blood pressure (the lower number) over 80, which is the definition of high blood pressure

Control diabetes. If not properly controlled, diabetes can lead to heart disease and heart damage, including heart attacks. Control diabetes through a healthy diet, exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, and medication as prescribed by your doctor.

Get active. A bit of light gardening or walking can lower your risk of heart disease. Most people should exercise 30 minutes a day, at moderate intensity, on most days. Aerobic activities that raise your heart rate include brisk walking, cycling, swimming, jumping rope, and jogging. Weight training can increase strength and muscle endurance.

Eat right. Eat a heart-healthy diet low in sodium, saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, and refined sugars. Try to increase your intake of foods rich in vitamins and other nutrients, especially antioxidants, which may lower your risk for heart disease. Also eat plant-based foods such as fruits and vegetables, nuts, and whole grains.

Rethink your drink. Limit alcohol.

Maintain a healthy weight. Obesity by itself could raise your risk for heart disease. In addition, excess weight puts strain on your heart and often raises your risk of other heart disease risk factors like diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. A balanced diet and regular exercise can help you keep a healthy weight.

Manage stress. Poorly controlled stress and anger can worsen heart disease.

(Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content)