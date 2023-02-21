5 Reproductive Health Concerns for Women That can Turn Serious if not Addressed on Time

By Dr Asha Hiremath

Reproductive health is an essential part of the overall well-being of women and ignoring the same could often lead to complications. Essentially, reproductive health encompasses a wide range of health issues related to the reproductive system, including menstruation, fertility, pregnancy, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Unfortunately, there are many reproductive health concerns that women may face, some of which can be quite serious if not addressed at the right time. In this article, we will discuss five common reproductive health concerns for women.

Menstrual Problems

Many women experience menstrual problems at some point in their lives. These can include irregular periods, heavy bleeding, painful periods, or premenstrual syndrome (PMS). While some of these issues may be normal and mild, others can be severe and require medical attention. For example, heavy bleeding or painful periods may be a sign of conditions like endometriosis or uterine fibroids.

To address menstrual problems, it's important to seek medical advice if symptoms are severe or persistent. A healthcare provider can assess the underlying cause of the issue and recommend the appropriate treatment. This may include medication to manage symptoms or surgery to remove fibroids and other growths by laparoscopic or hysteroscopic treatment.

Infertility

Infertility is defined as the inability to conceive after a year of trying. This can be a distressing and frustrating experience for couples who want to start a family. There are many potential causes of infertility, including age, hormonal imbalances, or structural issues with the reproductive organs.

Fortunately, there are several treatment options available for couples struggling with infertility. These can include medication to stimulate ovulation, intrauterine insemination (IUI), or in vitro fertilization (IVF). A fertility specialist can help couples determine the best course of action based on their unique situation.

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are infections that are spread through sexual contact. These can include diseases like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and herpes. If left untreated, STIs can cause serious health problems, including infertility, chronic pelvic pain, and cancer.

To prevent STIs, it's essential to practice safe sex by using condoms and getting regular STI screenings. If you suspect that you may have an STI, it's important to get tested and treated as soon as possible to prevent complications.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects many women of reproductive age. It's characterized by high levels of male hormones, irregular periods, and cysts on the ovaries. PCOS can make it difficult to conceive and can also increase the risk of other health problems, such as diabetes and heart disease. To manage PCOS, healthcare providers may recommend lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise or medication to regulate menstrual cycles and reduce symptoms. In some cases, fertility treatments may be necessary to achieve pregnancy.

Cervical cancer

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It's often caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a common STI. Cervical cancer can be prevented through regular screening with a Pap test, HPV, and colposcopy test. If abnormal cells are detected, healthcare providers can remove them before they become cancerous. In addition to regular screening, the HPV vaccine can also prevent cervical cancer. The vaccine is recommended for both boys and girls starting at age 11 or 12, although it can be given as early as age 9.

In conclusion, reproductive health is an important aspect of overall health and well-being for women. There are many common reproductive health concerns that women may face, including menstrual problems, infertility, STIs, PCOS, and cervical cancer.

(Disclaimer: Dr Asha Hiremath is an Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Motherhood Hospitals, Indiranagar, Bangalore. The views expressed in this article are those of the author. Zee News doesn't confirm this.)