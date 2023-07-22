Exclusive: Skin Care Dos and Don’ts For Pregnant Women

The whole world changes when you’re expecting. And so does your skincare routine. The pregnancy glow is obviously natural, but we also want our mommies to be extra cautious of their hormone levels & certain ingredients that can be absorbed into their bodies at this time. Dr Jyoti Gupta, Consultant Dermatologist Panchsheel Enclave, New Delhi shares skincare dos and don'ts for pregnant women:

1. Nutritional values: Thyroid, haemoglobin, b12 & vitamin d3 should be given excess care, If not in proper range, it can lead to pigmentation & hair fall after pregnancy for a long time.

2. Hydration: Mommies should keep themselves fully hydrated in and out by proper fluid intake and also moisturising their skin well. This will help in avoiding any rashes and itching. Also less stretch marks are formed after pregnancy.



cre Trending Stories

3. Keep a check on weight: Mommies should also do their exercises well so that the muscles do not lose their tone and skin doesn’t get stretch marks afterwards. Not exercising also leads to body & facial sagging and sometimes hormonal imbalances too.

4. Skincare products: Most over-the-counter (OTC) body care products are completely safe, but there are a few ingredients that could be harmful to your little one. Few products are completely unsafe like retinoids present in anti-ageing creams, the salicylic acid present in lots of toners and face washes, and hydroquinone for decreasing pigmentation should be completely avoided as these can cause disabilities and many complications. Products like azelyic acid, and glycolic acid are safe in pregnancy.

5. SPF is your BFF: Dark spots, melasma, and dull skin are usual when you’re pregnant. Applying a suitable sunscreen of SPF 15 or above may help you combat these problems and also help you deal with sun sensitivity. One should not use chemical sunscreen at all during pregnancy and should switch to physical sunscreens.

6. Avoid Hair chemicals: The use of chemical hair colours, keratin, smoothening, and bleach should be completely avoided during pregnancy.

You may see skin changes during your pregnancy. At this time, not all treatments are safe and not all ingredients should be absorbed as your baby absorbs them too. Consult your trusted dermatologist for any skin and hair changes you see, and go on this journey without any hassles.