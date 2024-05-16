Health Alert: Kerala Faces Surge In Hepatitis A Cases

According to reports, the number of Hepatitis-A infections in Kerala has increased dramatically, prompting state Health Minister Veena George to instruct officials to boost monitoring in four states: Malappuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Thrissur.

On Wednesday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George urged officials to enhance the state's grassroots action plan to combat growing Hepatitis-A cases.

The state has seen a significant increase in Hepatitis-A infections, particularly in Malappuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Thrissur districts.

Health department officials have also coordinated activities with district and state officials.

All drinking water sources in affected areas have been required to be chlorinated. All hotels and restaurants are also required to supply only boiling water.

The Hepatitis A virus affects the liver and is spread through contaminated food and water or direct contact with an infected person.

Severe illness is most commonly observed in immunocompromised people and those who have other co-morbidities such as HIV and liver disease.

Hepatitis A symptoms include fatigue, fever, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, itching, and jaundice.

Preventive strategies include drinking boiled water, avoiding open defecation, and washing hands before eating.

According to a government release, the Chaliyar and Pothukallu localities of Malappuram have reported Hepatitis deaths, and an action plan has been developed after analyzing prevention and awareness operations in these areas.

Jaundice was controlled in Pothukallu. However, after fresh instances were recorded, the district administration, led by the district medical officer, and people's representatives met in Chaliyar and Pothukallu to reinforce prevention efforts, according to the statement.