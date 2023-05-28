Is Honey Green Tea The Best Choice For Weight Loss? Expert Explains

Green tea and honey have been in demand for a while, and dieticians and influencers on social media are constantly endorsing them as good choices for lifestyles. Green tea and honey support weight reduction as well as a number of additional advantages, such as promoting mental relaxation, boosting immunity, and improving skin radiance.

Mr. Parimal Shah, Founder & CEO, Cherise India Pvt Limited says, "Without question, the best strategy to shed those extra kilos is to give up a sedentary lifestyle and start exercising. The contents, however, are as important. Do you still lack the desire to include this ideal combination in your everyday routine? Continue reading to permanently alter your perception of the wonderful pairing of green tea and honey."

Green tea and honey have been in demand for a while, and dieticians and influencers on social media are constantly endorsing them as good choices for lifestyles. Green tea and honey support weight reduction as well as a number of additional advantages, such as promoting mental relaxation, boosting immunity, and improving skin radiance.

The secret ingredients in green tea

Pondering what makes green tea have the edge over a gamut of other teas when it comes to shedding that unwanted weight? The answer lies in its star ingredient aka catechins, which is a potent antioxidant. In particular, it is epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a well-known metabolism-boosting catechin that aids in weight loss. Another important ingredient is everyone’s favorite: Caffeine!

It is found in a lesser quantity than that in your regular cup of coffee but sufficient enough to do the job of burning fat and enhancing exercise performance. Together, EGCG and caffeine act as a power couple to aid the fat cells (adipocytes) in mobilizing fat into the bloodstream from where it can be used as an energy source.

Honey: More than a sugary nectar

A natural sweetening agent, honey is an excellent choice to kickstart the day. It is a great alternative to refined sugar. A spoonful of this cholesterol-free nectar fulfills sweet tooth satisfaction for a longer duration. Studies demonstrating the role of honey in tackling obesity are surfacing. Honey in warm water with a dash of lime works wonders as an anti-cellulite treatment. It reduces body weight by acting on adipocytes. A piece of good news for the folks that feel low on energy: honey is scientifically proven to enhance stamina levels.

A bonus tip for the next level experience!

Indians have a knack for palatable food. If the food or beverage is not appealing to the taste, serving it is out of the question. Many people are reluctant to even try green tea as their preconceived notion relates green tea only to bitterness.

What if you are told that brewing it differently from your regular black tea makes all the difference? Using boiling water to brew tea will lead to bitterness that even honey cannot fix. So, steep the leaves in water at not more than 80°C for 3 to 5 minutes and add a spoonful of honey to get that perfect blend.

While physical exercises are a go-to for people aiming to see some drastic transformations in their body weight, the results can be optimized only if they keep a check on what they fuel their bodies with. Pick your eatables only after you have read food labels. Knowing the purity of ingredients and where they are sourced from matters big time.

Inculcating green tea with the added benefits of honey is the best way to pick up the pace in the weight management journey. By enhancing metabolism and imparting other effects, the combination of green tea and honey is a game changer for the weight loss journey.