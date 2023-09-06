Growing stress, change in dietary habits - with a lot of eating of junk food, smoking and excessive drinking - these are some of the reasons that are leading to infertility issues among men. When it comes to infertility, the focus has always been women's health issues but the fact remains that male health should be equally given importance and spoken about. Dr Sandeep Talwar, Infertility Specialist from Delhi's Vasant Vihar, Nova IVF Fertility, shares, "In the present era, issues related to reproductive health and male infertility are alarmingly common. Research indicates that approximately 1 out every 6 couples face challenges in conceiving, with men being responsible for one-third of infertility cases."

Dr Talwar says that in addition to treatments and modern fertility solutions, natural ways to enhance fertility rates are the first choice. "Lifestyle changes are being implemented by aspiring parents and the potential benefits of integrating yoga are being recognized. Yoga-based lifestyle interventions improve sperm quality by reducing seminal oxidative stress, improving blood circulation, and regulating hormones," shares Dr Talwar.

Best Yoga Poses To Enhance Male Fertility

Dr Sandeep Talwar lists the best yoga poses for enhancing male fertility, check below:

1. Shoulder Stand (Salamba Sarvangasana)

Shoulder stands offer a range of benefits, says Dr Talwar, such as promoting blood circulation, reducing anxiety and boosting the immune, contributing to the overall well-being, including sexual health in men.

How To Perform Asana:

● Start by lying on your back on a yoga mat on a flat surface, with your feet together.

● Inhale deeply and slowly raise your legs up to a right angle.

● Place your hands under your hip bones, positioning your fingertips towards your spine.

● On an exhale, gently lift your body off the ground, using your hands on your back for support.

● Keep your legs straight and continue to breathe deeply while maintaining this posture for 1-3 minutes.

● Gradually lower your legs back down to the ground, returning to a resting position.

2. Plow Pose (Halsana)

Halsana is an excellent posture that provides nurturing and revitalising benefits to the entire body and is one of effective asanas for boosting male fertility, shares Dr Talwar.

How To Perform Asana:

● Start by lying flat on your back with your arms resting alongside your body and your palms facing downward.

● Inhale deeply.

● Exhale and use your abdominal muscles to lift your legs off the ground, raising them upward until they are perpendicular to your waist.

● Breathe in and out 3 times while maintaining this position

● Now, inhale and, while exhaling, lift your hips off the ground, attempting to curl your back so that your toes touch the ground above your head. Your legs should continue to be raised at a 90-degree angle.

● Stay in this position for 5 to 10 seconds, while continuing to breathe steadily.

● To exit the pose, reverse the steps: lower your legs back down slowly and with control, bringing them to a vertical position, and then gently lower them to the ground. Release your hands from your lower back.

3. Plank Pose (Kumbhakasana)

Dr Talwar points out that this technique helps strengthen upper body bones and muscles along with increasing flexibility and sexual stamina in individuals.

How To Perform Asana:

● Place your hands next to your shoulders, positioning them as if you were preparing to do a push-up.

● Lift your body up from the floor, much like the initial phase of a push-up.

● Keep your thighs raised and prevent your hips from sagging too low.

● Engage your abdominal muscles by drawing your navel in towards your spine. Ensure that your neck remains relaxed.

● Maintain this plank position for a duration of 15 to 30 seconds.

● Gently lower your body back down to the mat after holding the plank position.

4. Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

This pose is fruitful in fighting anxiety, fatigue and stimulating sperm growth, says Dr Talwar.

How To Perform Asana:

5. Pranayama

"One of the prominent factors contributing to infertility is stress. Pranayama, through its calming and stress-reducing effects, can help alleviate stress levels, benefiting individuals fighting fertility issues," says Dr Talwar.

Dr Talwar lists the steps for performing the pranayama technique:

● Begin by sitting in a Lotus Pose with your back held straight.

● Close your right nostril using your right thumb.

● Inhale Through Left Nostril: Inhale deeply and slowly through your left nostril.

● Using the ring finger of your right hand, close your left nostril. Hold your breath for 2 to 3 seconds, or longer if comfortable.

● Release your right thumb from your right nostril, and exhale slowly and completely through your right nostril.

● Repeat these steps 5 to 10 times daily.

6. Kapalabhati

Kapalabhati is one of the six techniques (shat kriyas) imparted in hatha yoga for the purpose of internal purification. says Dr Talwar. "It elevates the metabolic rate, potentially assisting in weight management, and additionally reinforces lung capacity, making the lungs more robust," the doctor adds.

Here's how to perform Kapalabhati:

● Find a comfortable seated position with your spine erect. Place your hands on your knees, with your palms facing upwards.

● Begin by taking a deep breath in.

● As you exhale, contract your navel area by pulling it back toward your spine. Do this to the extent that feels comfortable for you. You can place your right hand on your stomach to feel the abdominal muscles contracting.

● After contracting your navel and abdomen, the inhalation should occur naturally as you relax.

● Continue this process for a total of 20 breaths to complete one round of Kapal Bhati.

● After completing one round, close your eyes and relax. Observe any sensations or changes in your body.

● Perform two more rounds of Kapal Bhati using the same technique.