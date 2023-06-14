International Yoga Day: 4 Yoga Asanas For Deep, Restful Sleep

A good night's sleep is very essential for maintaining one's physical and mental health. But in a fast-paced world, thanks to our diet, screen habits - from watching something on TV to our laptops or smartphones till up to the time we hit the sack - and other lifestyle practices, a good, deep sleep often eludes us. Poor sleep can lead to many ailments including heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, obesity, and depression. Sleep deprivation for a prolonged period is not a trivial thing. Ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, JetSynthesys’ ThinkRight.me master Nishtha Bijlani tells us about four yoga asanas, and meditative practices before bedtime, that can prepare you for restful sleep.

Nishtha Bijlani lists four yoga asanas and tells us how we can practice the asanas before bedtime.

1. Balasana

Balasana or child's pose is a very restful and therapeutic pose. It instantly relaxes the body and quiets the mind. It slows you down to prepare for a good night's rest.

How to do:

- Get into a kneeling pose and bend over onto your thighs.

- Rest your head down and relax into it.

- This can also be done with the support of a pillow or bolster between the legs.

- Hold for a few mins.

- This can easily be done on the bed just before sleeping.

2. Brahmari

Brahmari or the humming bee breath is a tranquilizing pranayama. It allows the thoughts to slow down and the humming vibrations have a calming effect on the body and mind. It is very helpful in improving sleep issues and releasing fatigue.

How to do:

- Get in any comfortable seated position.

- Close the ears with the thumbs and the remaining fingers can spread on the face to make shanmukhi mudra.

- Inhale fully and on exhale release a humming sound.

- Repeat this about 5 times and observe the after-feeling.

3. Belly Breathing

Belly breathing or diaphragmatic breathing is the most effective way to breathe. It allows the breath to be full and deep. It stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, which in return has an overall soothing effect.

How to do:

- Simply lay back on the mat or bed, with your knees bent or straight.

- Place your palms on the belly.

- Start by breathing very normally.

- Then gradually allow the breaths to become fuller by breathing into the belly.

- On inhale, watch how the belly expands like a balloon, and on exhale. watch how it contracts.

- Stay with this rhythmic movement of the belly.

- Go on with it till you naturally fall off to sleep.

4. Self-meditation

This comprises visualization as well.

How to do:



- Choose a seated position or simply lay on your bed.

- Close your eyes and turn your attention inward.

- Scan your body all over, from head to feet and back up.

- Make all the necessary adjustments and then allow your body to be still. Check on the ease of your breath.

Visualization:

Once you feel ready, visualize yourself laying on a soft white cloud. Visualize your bed as this soft cloud completely supporting you and caressing you. Remind yourself that this white cloud is ready to absorb all your worries and stresses. Let it get pulled out of you. Notice how that starts to make you feel lighter as you allow yourself to fully surrender. Visualize this white cloud enveloping you reminding you that you are safe, you're protected, and that you are cared for. Stay with this visualization for some time. Gradually watch how this starts to make you sleepy and relaxed. Whenever you are ready, you may lay back and sleep like a baby!

(All 4 pictures credit: JetSynthesys’ ThinkRight.me master Nishtha Bijlani)