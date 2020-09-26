हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Obesity

Obese people are more prone to rheumatoid arthritis risk, finds research

In the Arthritis & Rheumatology analysis, investigators found an increased risk of rheumatoid arthritis when body mass index was predicted to be high based on an individual`s genetics. 

Obese people are more prone to rheumatoid arthritis risk, finds research
Representational Image

Stockholm: With the help of genetic analysis, researchers have found a link between obesity-related genes and rheumatoid arthritis. The genetic data od more than 850,000 individuals of European ancestry was used for the analysis.

In the Arthritis & Rheumatology analysis, investigators found an increased risk of rheumatoid arthritis when body mass index was predicted to be high based on an individual`s genetics. This was observed for both men and women.

"These results highlight an important role of obesity in the pathological development of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as provide a potential actionable preventive strategy," said senior author Xia Jiang, PhD, of the Karolinska Institute, in Sweden. 

He added, "Future studies are needed to understand the biological mechanisms underlying such a link, and to understand how obesity may causally influence rheumatoid arthritis prognosis."

Tags:
Obesityobese peopleRheumatoid arthritis
Next
Story

College students with disabilities at greater risk for substance abuse, reveals study
  • 59,03,932Confirmed
  • 93,379Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M4S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : NCB's questioning with Sara Ali Khan in drugs case continues