Stress And Anxiety Management: 5 Coping Strategies To Improve Your Mental Health

Anxiety is the most common mental health illness in today’s world. It is an emotion causing feelings of worry and fear/dread that manifest physically through blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, uneasiness and perspiration. Stressful and traumatic experiences at any age can trigger anxiety while emotional or physical abuse can have a long-term negative impact.

Healthy Anxiety vs Unhealthy Anxiety

Ms. Sohini Rohra, a Counselling Psychologist says, "Anxiety is a normal response to feelings of danger and buried emotions to bring back safety and focus. It is healthy in small doses but, when the symptoms recur with unannounced frequency without being able to be released, it is unhealthy and may even be categorised as an anxiety disorder. Anxiety may lead to panic attacks, intoxicants, social isolation, obsessive-compulsive behaviours and/or phobias making daily activities such as job performance, schoolwork, and relationships challenging."

"Anxiety can be healthy and is sometimes essential to keep us focused and driven. A small amount before an exam may help a child focus more whereas, a child with unhealthy anxiety may get so nervous and fearful that s/he may not be able to focus", adds Ms. Sohini.

5 Coping Strategies to Manage Anxiety

In a state of anxiety, the best thing to do is to regroup and get ourselves together. Reacting to any triggers when we are not aligned may not be the best for us. Therefore, Ms. Sohini Rohra emphasizes that do not give in to the temptation of reacting to any triggers but focus on grounding and mindfulness techniques that bring us back to the present moment. Here's what you can do:

1) Breathing and self-talk

2 mins of equal breathing followed by simple self-talk 6-10 times a day.

- “I am safe and in control”.

- “I choose to be in the present moment”.

- “I am capable, I trust myself”

- “This feeling is passing”

2) Grounding techniques

Bring yourself back to the present moment and help ground ourselves reminding us that we are safe in this present moment.

(333)

3 things I can see, 3 things I can hear and 3 body parts I can move.

(54321)

5 things I can see.

4 things I can touch.

3 things I can hear.

2 things I can do small

1 thing I can taste

(the order is subject to change based on the environment that we are in)

3) Exposure therapy or shame attack

Gradually and gently exposing ourselves to our triggers can help minimise fear and increase confidence.

4) Planning and journalling

Make notes every night.

- I am grateful for… (fuels feelings of safety).

- Today, I achieved… (acknowledging small wins helps build confidence).

- Tomorrow, I need to… (to-do lists calm the nervous system by bringing structure to our day automatically reducing anxiety.

5) Quick fixes to calm anxiety down ASAP

- Breathe in for 4s, hold for 7s, exhale for 8s. (long exhalations are relaxing).

- Brisk walk or run

- Alternate hot and cold showers, rubbing ice on the face, swimming or hand/foot in cold water.

- Hugs and cuddles.

- Strong tastes like mint or sour candy.

- Reducing caffeine and alcohol.

- Tapping the heart like we do to a baby.