Heart disease

Unsalted tomato juice cuts heart disease risk

Tokyo: Researchers have found that drinking unsalted tomato juice can lower Researchers have found that drinking unsalted tomato juice can lower blood pressure and cholesterol level in adults who are at risk of cardiovascular disease, according to a study.

For the study, published in the Journal of Food Science and Nutrition, researchers from the Tokyo Medical and Dental University in Japan examined nearly 500 residents - 184 males and 297 females.

It was found that blood pressure in 94 participants with untreated pre-hypertension or hypertension dropped significantly.

Systolic blood pressure lowered from an average of 141.2 to 137 mmHg, and diastolic blood pressure lowered from an average of 83.3 to 80.9 mmHg.

High LDL (or bad) cholesterol levels in 125 participants decreased from an average of 155 to 149.9 mg/dL, said the study.

According to researchers, these beneficial effects were similar among men and women and also for different age groups. and cholesterol level in adults who are at risk of cardiovascular disease, according to a study.

Tags:
Heart diseaseBlood pressureHypertensionJapan
