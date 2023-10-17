World Trauma Day 2023: Simple And Efficient Ways Of Exercising After Injury- Expert View

In the realm of sports and athleticism, injuries are an undeniable part of the journey, an inevitable obstacle that most athletes will face at some point. When an injury occurs, understanding the significance of rest and recovery becomes paramount, as giving the body ample time to heal and rejuvenate is a critical factor in the rehabilitation process.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News English, Dr Sanesh Tuteja, Consultant-Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine, Fortis Hospital Mulund talks about how to begin excersing after a traumatic injury on the occasion of World Trauma Day.

Dr Sanesh highlights, "Rushing back can lead to delays in recovery and potentially aggravate or cause further injuries."

World Trauma Day: Importance of Gradual Return

Returning to sports or physical activities after an injury necessitates a carefully planned and gradual approach. Rushing back into physical exertion can impede recovery and potentially lead to further damage. The first step towards a safe comeback is consulting a healthcare professional for a thorough assessment of the injury's nature and severity, and the formulation of a tailored treatment plan.

World Trauma Day: Three Pillars of Rehabilitation

Rehabilitation encompasses three essential aspects: recovering physically from the injury, targeted rehabilitation for the injured area, and psychological healing. Prolonged periods of rest or immobilization can lead to muscle atrophy and overall deconditioning. Once a solid plan is in place, commencing the exercise regimen gradually and steadily increasing intensity and duration is vital, allowing the body to adapt and strengthen over time. Patience and perseverance are key, recognizing that recovery and rehabilitation are gradual processes.

World Trauma Day: Guidance from a Physiotherapist

Engaging with a trained physiotherapist is highly advisable during the rehabilitation journey. They can supervise techniques, monitor progress, and promptly notify the doctor of any concerning issues. Additionally, physiotherapists can design a customized exercise program based on the injury's severity and the specific area requiring focus.

World Trauma Day: Listening to Your Body

Paying close attention to any pain or discomfort during exercise and promptly communicating concerns to the physiotherapist or doctor is crucial. These indicators may suggest inadequate recovery or unsuitability of the activities for the current stage of recovery.

World Trauma Day: Holistic Approach to Recovery

Returning to sports post-injury demands not only building strength but also enhancing flexibility, agility, and overall muscle conditioning. Lengthy rehabilitation, especially after severe injuries, can induce uncertainty and depression. Identifying these signs and engaging with a sports psychologist is vital to stay motivated and complete the recovery process successfully.

World Trauma Day: Prioritizing Rest and Nutrition

Lastly, ensuring adequate downtime is essential. Focusing on sufficient rest, proper sleep, adequate fluids, and a balanced diet allows the body to recover and heal. In summary, making a safe and successful comeback to exercise after an injury necessitates a comprehensive and systematic approach. Seek professional guidance, gradually increase workout intensity, listen to your body, and prioritize rest and recovery to master the comeback effectively.