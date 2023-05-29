धन से घर भर देंगे आक के फूल के ये उपाय! तुरंत बरसती है कृपा
धन से घर भर देंगे आक के फूल के ये उपाय! तुरंत बरसती है कृपा

Aak ka ped: आक के पेड़, फूल के टोटके-उपाय बहुत तेजी से असर दिखाते हैं. आज हम आक के कुछ ऐसे उपाय जानते हैं जो विभिनध्‍न समस्‍याओं से राहत दिलाते हैं. 

May 29, 2023

Aak Ke Totke: आक के पेड़ को हिंदू धर्म में बहुत ही शुभ और पवित्र माना गया है. आक के फूल भगवान शिव को बेहद प्रिय हैं. उन्‍हें आक के फूल चढ़ाना बहुत शुभ होता है. ज्‍योतिष शास्‍त्र में भी आक के पेड़, फूल और जड़ को टोटके-उपायों के लिए बहुत अहम माना गया है. आक के कुछ उपाय और टोटके आर्थिक तंगी, बीमारियों, कलह, कर्ज आदि से निजात पाने में बहुत कारगर हैं. आक के ये उपाय शनिदेव की भी कृपा दिलाते हैं. 

