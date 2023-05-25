इस दिशा में मुंह करके खाने से घर में आती है कंगाली! तुरंत जान लें ये जरूरी नियम
Best direction to eat food in hindi: केवल घर का वास्तु सही होना काफी नहीं है. यदि रोजमर्रा के कुछ जरूरी कामों में वास्‍तु के नियमों की अनदेखी की जाए तो भी खासा नुकसान झेलना पड़ता है.  

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:18 PM IST

Vastu Tips for eating in Hindi: वास्‍तु शास्‍त्र में घर के हर हिस्‍से को लेकर कुछ नियम बताए गए हैं. साथ ही कामों को करने के लिए भी जरूरी बातें बताई गई हैं. जैसे सोने की दिशा, भोजन पकाने की दिशा, खाना खाने की सही दिशा, पढ़ने की सही दिशा आदि. यदि इन कामों में दिशाओं का ध्‍यान ना रखा जाए तो बहुत नुकसान उठाना पड़ता है. ऐसा ही एक सबसे जरूरी काम है भोजन करना. वास्तु शास्त्र के मुताबिक खान-पान के लिए हमेशा उचित दिशा का चयन करना चाहिए. वरना मां अन्‍नपूर्णा और मां लक्ष्‍मी नाराज हो सकती हैं. जिससे घर में गरीबी छा सकती है. 

