Budh Asta June 2023: बुध ग्रह वृषभ राशि में होने जा रहे हैं अस्त, इन 4 राशियों पर टूटेगी आफत; नौकरी-कारोबार में झेलेंगे नुकसान
Budh Asta June 2023: बुध ग्रह वृषभ राशि में होने जा रहे हैं अस्त, इन 4 राशियों पर टूटेगी आफत; नौकरी-कारोबार में झेलेंगे नुकसान

Budh Rashi Parivartan 2023: बुद्धि और तर्क के कारक बुध ग्रह वृषभ राशि में अस्त होने जा रहे हैं. इसके चलते 4 राशियों पर बड़ी आफत आने जा रही है. हालांकि कुछ विशेष उपाय करके आप समस्याओं से बच सकते हैं. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 04:09 AM IST

Budh Asta June 2023: बुध ग्रह वृषभ राशि में होने जा रहे हैं अस्त, इन 4 राशियों पर टूटेगी आफत; नौकरी-कारोबार में झेलेंगे नुकसान

Mercury Combust In Taurus 19 June 2023: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में बुध ग्रह को बुद्धि और तर्क का कारक माना जाता है. कुंडली में जब बुध ग्रह मजबूत होते हैं तो तेज बुद्धि, अच्छी सेहत और जिंदगी में संतुष्टि मिलती है. इसकी वजह से बिजनेस, नौकरी, ट्रेडिंग में अच्छी सफलता मिलती है. वहीं जिन जातकों की कुंडली में बुध ग्रह राहु-केतु या मंगल के साथ मौजूद होते हैं तो लोगों को उसका नकारात्मक प्रभाव झेलना पड़ता है. इस युति से जातक की बुद्धिमत्ता में कमी आ जाती है और व्यवहार उग्र होने की आशंका रहती है. इसके दुष्प्रभाव से नींद में कमी, त्वचा की बीमारी और नसों की दिक्कत हो जाती है. बुध ग्रह 19 जून को वृषभ राशि में अस्त होने जा रहे हैं. उनके अस्त होने से 4 राशियों के जातकों की एकाग्रता में कमी आ सकती है. साथ ही आर्थिक तंगी और मानसिक तनाव का सामना करना पड़ सकता है. इस अप्रिय स्थिति से बचने के लिए जातक कुछ विशेष उपाय कर सकते हैं. 

