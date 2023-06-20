5 दिन बाद खुलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, 'बुध' देंगे नई नौकरी, प्रमोशन-पैसा!
5 दिन बाद खुलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, 'बुध' देंगे नई नौकरी, प्रमोशन-पैसा!

Budh Gochar 2023 in Mithun: वैदिक ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार बुध ग्रह 24 जून 2023 को राशि परिवर्तन करके स्‍वराशि मिथुन में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. बुध का गोचर लोगों के करियर और आर्थिक स्थिति पर बड़ा प्रभाव डालेगा. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:01 AM IST

5 दिन बाद खुलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, 'बुध' देंगे नई नौकरी, प्रमोशन-पैसा!

Budh ka rashi parivartan 2023 in Mithun: ज्योतिष में बुध को धन, व्‍यापार, बुद्धि, तर्क, संवाद का कारक ग्रह माना गया है. इसलिए बुध की स्थिति में परिवर्तन सभी राशि वालों के जीवन पर बड़ा असर डालता है. हाल ही में बुध अस्‍त हुए हैं और अब अस्‍त स्थिति में ही बुध गोचर करके मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश करने वाले हैं. बुध मिथुन राशि के स्‍वामी हैं और 24 जून 2023 को मिथुन में प्रवेश करेंगे. 

