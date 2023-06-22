2 दिन में बदलने वाली है इन राशि वालों की किस्‍मत, वजह जानकर खुशी से झूम उठेंगे!
topStories1hindi1749144
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

2 दिन में बदलने वाली है इन राशि वालों की किस्‍मत, वजह जानकर खुशी से झूम उठेंगे!

Budh ka rashi parivartan 2023: ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार 24 जून 2023 को बुध का राशि परिवर्तन हो रहा है. बुध गोचर करके मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे और कुछ राशि वालों की तकदीर बदल देंगे. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

Trending Photos

2 दिन में बदलने वाली है इन राशि वालों की किस्‍मत, वजह जानकर खुशी से झूम उठेंगे!

Budh Gochar 2023: वैदिक ज्‍योतिष में ग्रहों के राजकुमार बुध को धन, बुद्धि, व्‍यापार, वाणी, तर्क और संवाद का कारक बताया गया है. कुंडली में बुध शुभ हो तो जातक बेहद बुद्धिमानी, तर्क-संवाद में निपुण होता है. यदि वह व्‍यापार करे तो बड़ा कारोबारी बनता है. इसलिए बुध की स्थिति में बदलाव सभी राशि वालों के करियर, आर्थिक स्थिति, बुद्धि, वाणी पर बड़ा असर डालती है. 2 दिन बाद 24 जून 2023 को बुध गोचर करके मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश करने वाले हैं. बुध 24 जून 2023 की दोपहर 12:35 बजे मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे और 8 जुलाई, 2023 तक वहीं रहेंगे. इसका असर सभी 12 राशि वालों पर पड़ेगा. वहीं कुछ राशि वालों के लिए यह बुध गोचर बहुत शुभ फल देगा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध