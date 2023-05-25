जल्‍द ही बदलने वाली है इन राशि वालों की किस्‍मत, 5 ग्रह-गोचर देंगे अपार धन-संपत्ति!
जल्‍द ही बदलने वाली है इन राशि वालों की किस्‍मत, 5 ग्रह-गोचर देंगे अपार धन-संपत्ति!

Grah Gochar 2023 June: मई महीना खत्‍म होने वाला है और इसके साथ ही जून 2023 में महत्‍वपूर्ण ग्रह-गोचर होने की शुरुआत होगी. जून 2023 में बुध और सूर्य गोचर करके राशि बदलेंगे, साथ ही शनि वक्री होंगे. 

May 25, 2023

जल्‍द ही बदलने वाली है इन राशि वालों की किस्‍मत, 5 ग्रह-गोचर देंगे अपार धन-संपत्ति!

Surya Shukra Budh Gochar in June 2023: वैदिक ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार जून महीने में ग्रह-स्थितियों में 5 बड़े बदलाव होने जा रहे हैं. जून में बुध और सूर्य ग्रह गोचर करेंगे. कर्मफलदाता शनि वक्री चाल चलेंगे. बुध अस्‍त होंगे. इस तरह जून 2023 में कई महत्‍वपूर्ण ग्रह गोचर और ग्रह की स्थिति में बदलाव होंगे. लिहाजा जून का महीना सभी 12 राशि वालों के लिए खास रहेगा और उन्‍हें अपने जीवन में इन बदलावों का बड़ा असर झेलना पड़ेगा. 

