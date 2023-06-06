Guru Chandal Yog 2023: 30 अक्टूबर तक संभलकर रहें ये 5 राशियां, गुरु-चांडाल योग जमकर बरसाएगा दुख
Guru Gochar 2023: राहु इस वक्त मेष राशि में बैठा है. वहीं 22 अप्रैल 2023 को गुरु बृहस्पति भी मेष राशि में पहुंच गए, जिससे गुरु चांडाल योग का निर्माण हुआ है. जब 30 अक्टूबर को राहु वृष राशि में गोचर करेगा, तब यह खत्म होगा. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 05:45 AM IST

Rahu Gochar 2023: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में गुरु-राहु की युति को गुरु चांडाल योग कहा जाता है. अगर किसी की कुंडली में यह युति बनती है तो उसको जिंदगी में काफी परेशानियों से गुजरना पड़ता है.राहु इस वक्त मेष राशि में बैठा है. वहीं 22 अप्रैल 2023 को गुरु बृहस्पति भी मेष राशि में पहुंच गए, जिससे गुरु चांडाल योग का निर्माण हुआ है. जब 30 अक्टूबर को राहु वृष राशि में गोचर करेगा, तब यह खत्म होगा. 

