Jupiter Transit: गुरु ने किया नक्षत्र गोचर, इन राशियों के आए अच्छे दिन; अब भाग्य का मिलेगा साथ

Jupiter Nakshatra Transit 2023: देवगुरु बृहस्पति समय-समय पर राशि के साथ ही नक्षत्र गोचर भी करते रहते हैं. उन्होंने 21 जून को नक्षत्र परिवर्तन कर लिया है. इसके साथ ही कुछ राशियों को किस्मत का साथ मिलने की शुरुआत भी हो गई है.

Written By  Chandra Shekhar Verma|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 06:56 PM IST

Jupiter Transit in Bharani Nakshatra 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष में बृहस्पति को ग्रहों के गुरु की संज्ञा दी गई है. ऐसे में उनका गोचर काफी खास माना जाता है. वह एक राशि से दूसरे राशि में जाने के लिए करीब डेढ़ साल का समय लेते हैं. हालांकि, इस बीच वह कई बार नक्षत्र परिवर्तन भी करते रहते हैं. इस बार बी गुरु ने नक्षत्र परिवर्तन कर लिया है. उन्होंने 21 जून को दोपहर 1 बजकर 19 मिनट पर भरणी नक्षत्र में प्रवेश किया है. उनका यह नक्षत्र परिवर्तन कुछ राशियों के लिए बेहद शुभ रहने वाला है. 

