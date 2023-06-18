सुबह के समय कर लें झाड़ू का ये टोटका, भरभराकर बरसेगा पैसा, भरेगी धन की तिजोरी!
सुबह के समय कर लें झाड़ू का ये टोटका, भरभराकर बरसेगा पैसा, भरेगी धन की तिजोरी!

Jhadu Ke Upay: हिंदू धर्म में झाड़ू का संबध मां लक्ष्मी से जोड़ा गया है. यदि झाड़ू का सही तरीके से रख-रखाव किया जाए, कुछ नियमों का पालन किया जाए तो मां लक्ष्‍मी खूब धन-दौलत देती हैं. 

Jun 18, 2023

सुबह के समय कर लें झाड़ू का ये टोटका, भरभराकर बरसेगा पैसा, भरेगी धन की तिजोरी!

Broom Vastu Tips in Hindi: धन की देवी मां लक्ष्‍मी की कृपा पाने के लिए सभी लोग तरह-तरह के जतन करते हैं. साथ ही उन बातों का विशेष ध्‍यान रखते हैं जो मां लक्ष्‍मी को प्रिय हों. ऐसा करने से लक्ष्‍मी माता प्रसन्‍न होकर खूब सुख-समृद्धि देती हैं. धर्म और वास्‍तु शास्‍त्र में मां लक्ष्‍मी को प्रसन्‍न करने के कुछ टोटके-उपाय बताए गए हैं. साथ ही अमीर बनने, धन-दौलत पाने के उपाय बताए गए हैं. साफ-सफाई में उपयोग आने वाली झाड़ू का संबंध मां लक्ष्‍मी से होता है. यदि वास्‍तु शास्‍त्र के अनुसार झाड़ू को लेकर कुछ नियमों का पालन किया जाए तो घर में धन-धान्‍य का भंडार हमेशा भरा रहता है. तिजोरी में खूब धन भरा रहता है. कभी आर्थिक तंगी नहीं होती है. 

