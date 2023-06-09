Nakshatra: बेहद भाग्यशाली होते हैं इस नक्षत्र में जन्म लेने वाले, ऑफिस-समाज में पाते हैं भरपूर सम्मान
Nakshatra: बेहद भाग्यशाली होते हैं इस नक्षत्र में जन्म लेने वाले, ऑफिस-समाज में पाते हैं भरपूर सम्मान

Jyeshta Nakshatra Famous Personalities: इस नक्षत्र में जन्म लेने वाले व्यक्ति भाग्यशाली होते हैं. यह लोग पूर्व जन्म से सुख-सुविधाओं की व्यवस्था करके आते हैं. इस नक्षत्र में जन्म लेने वाले व्यक्ति के अंदर सबसे खास बात इनकी इच्छा शक्ति है, जो बहुत प्रबल होती है.

Written By  Shilpa Rana|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

Nakshatra: बेहद भाग्यशाली होते हैं इस नक्षत्र में जन्म लेने वाले, ऑफिस-समाज में पाते हैं भरपूर सम्मान

Jyeshta Nakshatra Rashi: तारामंडल का 18वां नक्षत्र ज्येष्ठा के नाम से जाना जाता है. नाम से ही स्पष्ट है कि ज्येष्ठा यानी ज्येष्ठ सबसे बड़ा, सर्वोच्च. इस नक्षत्र के नाम पर ही हिंदी मास ज्येष्ठ पड़ा है. तीन तारों से बनी इसकी आकृति को दैवीय शक्ति का रक्षा कवच माना जाता है. कुछ विद्वानों ने इसे आदिशक्ति या मां दुर्गा के कान का झुमका माना है. ज्येष्ठा नक्षत्र जगत में व्याप्त शक्तियों के नियंत्रण का प्रतीक है. कवच का सीधा संबंध सुरक्षा से होता है. इसको छतरी के रूप में भी दर्शाया गया है. छतरी धूप, वर्षा से भी बचाव करती है यानी यह छाया देती है और तपन से बचाती है. 

