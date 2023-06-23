Ketu Gochar 2023: केतु की वक्री चाल करेगी कमाल, इन तीन राशियों पर बरसेगा छप्परफाड़ धन
topStories1hindi1749543
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Ketu Gochar 2023: केतु की वक्री चाल करेगी कमाल, इन तीन राशियों पर बरसेगा छप्परफाड़ धन

Ketu Rashi Parivartan 2023: फिलहाल केतु तुला राशि में हैं और अक्टूबर में वह कन्या राशि में चले जाएंगे. ज्योतिष शास्त्र कहता है कि कुंडली के जिस भाव में केतु होता है, वह उस भाव के स्वामी के मुताबिक ही फल देता है. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:40 AM IST

Trending Photos

Ketu Gochar 2023: केतु की वक्री चाल करेगी कमाल, इन तीन राशियों पर बरसेगा छप्परफाड़ धन

Ketu Transit 2023: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में केतु को पापी ग्रह माना जाता है. यह हमेशा उलटी चाल चलते हैं. यानी जब वह राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं तो मौजूदा राशि से पिछली राशि में विराजमान होते हैं.  फिलहाल केतु तुला राशि में हैं और अक्टूबर में वह कन्या राशि में चले जाएंगे. ज्योतिष शास्त्र कहता है कि कुंडली के जिस भाव में केतु होता है, वह उस भाव के स्वामी के मुताबिक ही फल देता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल