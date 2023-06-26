Lakshmi Ji: इन आदतों से कंगाल होने में नहीं लगती देर, घर में कभी नहीं आती मां लक्ष्मी
Lakshmi Ji: इन आदतों से कंगाल होने में नहीं लगती देर, घर में कभी नहीं आती मां लक्ष्मी

Lakshmi Maa: धन की देवी मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा कौन नहीं पाना चाहता है. जिस इंसान पर उनकी कृपा हो जाए तो उसको धन संबंधी किसी भी तरह की दिक्कतों का सामना नहीं करना पड़ता है. हालांकि, मां लक्ष्मी को प्रसन्न करना है तो कुछ आदतों में बदलाव करना जरूरी है.

Written By  Chandra Shekhar Verma|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

Lakshmi Ji: इन आदतों से कंगाल होने में नहीं लगती देर, घर में कभी नहीं आती मां लक्ष्मी

Maa Laxmi: मां लक्ष्मी को धन की देवी माना जाता है. हिंदू धार्मिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार, बिना मां की कृपा के इंसान को धन संबंधी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ता है. यही वजह है कि लोग मां लक्ष्मी को प्रसन्न करने के लिए विभिन्न तरह के उपाय करते रहते हैं. हालांकि, मां को प्रसन्न करने के लिए महज उपाय करना ही काफी नहीं रहता है. इंसान जाने-अनजाने में कई ऐसी गलतियां करता है, जिस वजह से मां उस घर में वास करने नहीं आती है. ऐसे में इन आदतों को तुरंत बदल देना चाहिए.

