Lucky Zodiac Sign: इन 5 राशि वालों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, भोलेनाथ लगाएंगे नैय्या पार, लगेगा पैसों का अंबार
topStories1hindi1715854
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Lucky Zodiac Sign: इन 5 राशि वालों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, भोलेनाथ लगाएंगे नैय्या पार, लगेगा पैसों का अंबार

Lord Shiv Zodiac Sign: हिंदू शास्त्रों के अनुसार सोमवार का दिन भगवान शिव को समर्पित है. भगवान शिव की कृपा जिसे प्राप्त होती है, उसे जीवन में किसी चीज की कमी नहीं रहती. आज हम जानते हैं उन राशि वाले जातकों के बारे में जो भगवान शिव की बेहद प्रिय मानी जाती हैं.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Trending Photos

Lucky Zodiac Sign: इन 5 राशि वालों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, भोलेनाथ लगाएंगे नैय्या पार, लगेगा पैसों का अंबार

Astrology, Zodiac Sign: धार्मिक शास्त्रों में सोमवार का दिन भगवान शिव को समर्पित है. कहते हैं कि इस दिन सच्चे मन से किया गया पूजा-पाठ और उपाय महादेव की कृपा दिलाते हैं. मान्यता है कि भगवान शिव को प्रसन्न करना बहुत आसान है. वे मात्र एक लोटे जल से भी प्रसन्न हो जाते हैं. ऐसे में आज के दिन किया गया छोटे से छोटा काम भी भोलेनाथ का प्रसन्न करता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Sara Ali Khan
Sara ali khan and shubhman gill ने एक दूसरे को किया अनफॉलो, सीक्रेटली हुआ ब्रेकअप!
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
RBI Governor
नोट बदलने के लिए सभी बैंकों के पास हो SOP,उठाई जा रही ये मांग
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!