गंदगी में भी पड़ी हो ये चीजें तो उठाने में ना करें देरी, तेजी से होंगे मालामाल!

Chanakya Niti in hindi pdf: आचार्य चाणक्‍य की बातें आज भी प्रासंगिक हैं और खूब लाभ देने वाली हैं. यदि चाणक्‍य नीति की बातों को अपनाया जाए तो व्‍यक्ति खूब सफलता पाता है और मुसीबतों से भी बचाव होता है.

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

Chanakya Niti pdf: आमतौर पर कोई भी व्‍यक्ति गंदगी पसंद नहीं करता है. यहां तक कि ऐसी जगह से गुजरने में भी परहेज करता है, जहां गंदगी हो. उस पर गंदगी में पड़ी कोई चीज उठाने की बात तो बहुत दूर की है लेकिन महान नीतिज्ञ और विद्धान आचार्य चाणक्‍य ने कहा है कि कुछ चीजें इतनी कीमती और फायदेमंद होती हैं कि वे यदि गंदगी में पड़ी हों तो भी उन्‍हें उठाने से गुरेज नहीं करना चाहिए. ये चीजें तुरंत उठाकर अपने घर ले आनी चाहिए क्‍योंकि ये आपको खूब लाभ देंगी. ये चीजें आपको भिखारी से राजा बना सकती हैं. 

